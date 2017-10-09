Crises Rock 4 Delta Councils Ahead Of 2018 Polls

ASABA- Four local government councils in Delta State have engulfed in Crises ahead of the January 6, 2018 council polls.
The local governments are: Ndokwa East, Patani, Oshimili North and Ika North East council.
At Otu-Okpu in Ika North East, councillorship aspirants engaged in free for all over issues of imposition, forcing the elders and leaders of the party to scamper for safety.
This is as a result of favoured candidates by their godfathers who are to be elected into chairmanship and councillorship positions.
But those who see themselves as orphan candidates in the party and wish to feature and contest the election are now protesting against the leadership of the party, describing their actions as undemocratic.
This was against the backdrop of the mock primary elections that were conducted by elders and leaders of PDP, which were allegedly skewed to favour their anointed candidates.
Supporters of the party in Ndokwa East have already carried out their action as they rejected the imposition of one John Juan Governor, who was said to have been imposed on the people by a godfather in the council area, likewise aspirants in Patani and Oshimili North council areas, who have also cried foul over what they described as “divisive and jamboree primary elections”.
The protest in Ndokwa East was prompted by a report from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) that the ‘anointed’ candidate was undergoing investigation over his involvement in an alleged corrupt financial transactions while he was a Director on the board of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) when Mr. Ziakede Patrick Akpbolokemi was the Director-General.
The aspirants who were not comfortable with development in the council resisted the imposition, maintaining that “since he (John Governor) was one of the Directors that were arrested and detained by the EFCC but was granted bail and still standing trial, while his accounts were frozen, he will not contest election in our area”.
The state chairman of the party, Chief Kingsley Esiso, who reacted swiftly said the party will not tolerate any confirmed case of imposition by any leader of the party.
Esiso said while rolling out the time-table yesterday any aspirant that was dissatisfied with the mock primaries his council area should avail himself of the N1 million Nomination Form for chairmanship position and N200, 000 for councillorship.
According to him, the nomination forms are free for female aspirants while the party will produce three female councilors in each local government area.