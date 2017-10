Over the years Cristiano Ronaldo has shown on many occasions what a good person he can be.

He’s donated to countless causes and he is always prepared to stand up for the little guy.

In his latest act of kindness he has donated a replica of his 2013 Ballon d’Or to the Make-A-Wish Foundation’s charity auction.

It was bought by Idan Ofer, Israel’s richest man, for a fee of €600,000.

That money will go to Make-A-Wish, who focus on creating unique memories for children battling terminal illness.

