October 20, 2017
Cutting Edge: Developing Nigeria’s Instruments Of National Power
  • GusO

    Mr Jude, this a very incisive analyses of developing Nigeria’s Instruments of Power. I agree entirely with your analyses. One thing to stress is that Nigeria must develop its industrial base to be able to project national power and be taken seriously by other nations. We are not even close to been self sufficient as regards industrialization. If any powerful country able to blockade us by sea and air was to invade us to coerce the nation into accepting its terms now matter how bitter, we will easily be defeated because we do not manufacture our arms. We won’t be able to import arms because of the naval and aerial blockade. The very minimum a nation requires to defend itself is the ability to manufacture armaments in multiple sites. Even a modern powerful nation will think twice about landing troops in a country where millions can be armed with powerful automatic and sniper rifles at short notice. Industrialization is the elixir to Nigeria’s development because it will provide exports to other African nations for a start and provide employment for our teeming people. Our devalued naira will ensure we’re competitive in the pricing of our goods and industry will provide more jobs by far more than Agriculture which is the new rallying cry of our politicians. Gosh, we need to able to build a steel factory but corruption by our high officials has prevented it for over 40 years.

