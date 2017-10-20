October 20, 2017
Cutting Edge: The Rest Of Nigeria Should Take A Cue From Indigbo!
  • GusO

    Mr. Jude, Igbos don’t get the presidency by demanding it. They get it by playing good politics which they’re not adept at. Igbos have been very eager to play second fiddle to the Hausa-Fulanis as long as their politicians get personal access to government to loot money for themselves and not for the Igbo people they represent. In the first Republic, they combined with the feudal Northern Nigeria rather than the economically progressive Western Nigeria to form the Federal Government. Surely, Igbo politicians who bagged many Federal Minister positions weren’t working in the interests of the average Igbo man in forming a government with the feudal North but in their own economic interests to the detriment of Igbos and all Southern and Middle Belt Nigerians. The highly educated Zik even agreed to accept a powerless ceremonial “Presidential” position to kowtow to the North. The same process was repeated by Zik in the Second Republic when he led his NPP to combine with Shagari’s NPN where Ekwueme got the VP position and scores of Igbo politicians received Federal Ministerial positions. So, the Igbo politicians always angle to play second fiddle to Northern politicians and are only offended because they made the wrong bet on Jonathan during the last election. In fact, I heard prominent Igbo politicians express concerns that now that the North has found out that they can combine with the Yorubas to rule Nigeria, they may well adhere to that formula. The Yorubas are never concerned about who rules Nigeria because they are confident that they can cooperate with one another to develop their land. The Igbos are there for themselves always using their individualism to loot money for just themselves. Why use KANU, an unstable and uneducated individual to try to play dangerous politics?

