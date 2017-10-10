Edo Assembly Directs Controller To Present Contract Documents

BENIN CITY- Edo House of Assembly has directed the Federal Controller of Works in Edo, Mr Oke Owie, to present to it on Oct. 16 copies of contract details on the Benin-Auchi road.

The House gave the directive to the Controller when he appeared before it in Benin on Monday to explain why contractors handling the rehabilitation of the Benin-Auchi road have abandoned it.

It asked Owie to come before it with 30 copies of the contract papers.

The House also summoned the Managing Directors of Dantata and Sawoe Nigeria Ltd., Reynolds Construction Company (RCC) and MotherCat Nigeria Ltd., who are the contractors handling the project.

It said they should also appear before its members to explain why they have abandoned the road’s rehabilitation.

Speaker of the House, Adjoto Kabiru, said a warrant of arrest would be issued against the contractors if they failed to appear.

“We have listened to you and we are not satisfied with your explanations. There are contradictions in the figures and amount released for the contracts.

“So, go back and make 30 copies of the documents available to the House for proper evaluation,” he said.

Also, the House received a letter from Gov. Godwin Obaseki requesting the confirmation of Mr. Christen Osibame as the Auditor-General of Local Governments in the state.

The governor also requested the consideration and passage of a bill for a law to provide a framework for the regulation of the development management of the state health system.

...