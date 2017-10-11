Federation Cup: Akwa United’s Maikaba Unfazed By Niger Tornadoes’ Antics

The Promise Keepers’ handler has expressed that his sole wish is to prepare a team that can beat Ikon Allah Boys in Sunday’s final

Akwa United coach Abdu Maikaba says he is only concerned about presenting a side capable of clinching the Federation Cup at the expense of a dangerous Niger Tornadoes side.

Maikaba’s side fought their way into Sunday’s final after a 3-2 aggregate win over Sunshine Stars.

And they will play against the Ikon Allah Boys – who defeated both Plateau United and FC IfeanyiUbah, league winners and the competition’s defending champions respectively – for the silverware at the Agege Stadium.

With his opposite number, Abubakar Bala already making statements to stir up the showpiece, the former Wikki Tourist handler says he will rather focus on his preparations.

“We will try our very best to make good use of the 90 minutes so that we will end up as the winner of the (Federation Cup). I will try to build a team and a strategy that will make us to emerge as winners,” Maikaba told Goal.

“Mind games are part of ploy that will be employed by both teams before the final and even though he said he would like to avoid Akwa United in the final, we take it as telling us that we must be better prepared against them.

“They defeated the league champions, Plateau United and also sent out the competition’s defending champions, FC Ifeanyiubah. We can’t take them for granted because it is no easy achieving what they have done,” he concluded.

