Fomer Military Governor Of Kaduna State, Mohammed, dies at 73

KANO- Erstwhile Military Governor of defunct Kaduna State, retired AVM Mukhtar Mohammed is dead.

Mohammed died on Sunday night at the age 73 years at a hospital in London following a protracted illness..

A family source, Alhaji Lawal Musa, who confirmed the death to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano, said the remains of the deceased would be flown to Nigeria for burial.

The deceased was a one-time Minister of Housing and Urban Development and was a member of the Supreme Military Council.

The deceased was a member to the National Constitutional Conference in 2014.

He was Military Governor of Kaduna State from 1978 to 1979.

The late Mohammed was a Chieftain of the Arewa Consultative Forum.

He was also the Chairman, Board of Directors of Freedom Radio, Kano.

He is survived by a wife and six children.

