Gov. Emmanuel Redeems 50,000 Dollars Pledge To Super Eagles — NFF

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Emmanuel Udom, has redeemed his pledge of 10,000 dollars per goal for the matches against Cameroon to the Super Eagles.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) made the disclosure on Thursday in Abuja.

NAN reports that Gov. Udom had promised the players 10,000 dollars for every goal, two days before their clash with the reigning African champions, whom the Super Eagles walloped 4-0 in Uyo on Sept.1.

They went on to earn a 1-1 draw with the Lions in Yaounde on Sept. 4.

“Gov. Udom has redeemed the pledge on Wednesday, while calling on the Super Eagles to go for the broke on Saturday and expect ‘a handsome reward’ from him.

“There will be more incentives for the Eagles if the team could earn a sixth FIFA World Cup appearance by winning on Saturday,’’ NFF’s spokesman, Ademola Olajire said in a statement.

“I know you have the quality to overcome in this important match, but I don’t want you to underrate your opponents.

“I love the professionalism and dedication to cause that you have shown since the beginning of this qualifying campaign. Those efforts have put Nigeria at the top of the table.

“I want to commend the NFF, your coaches and the support staff for the great job they have all done in support of your efforts to get to this position.

“You are just one win away from achieving your goal. The Zambians are taking this game as a do-or-die affair, so we need to be totally focused and play like soldiers,’’ it quoted the governor as saying.

The statement said Super Eagles’ Captain, Mikel John Obi, thanked the governor and pledged to him and indeed Nigerians everywhere that the team would not disappoint on Saturday.

“We very much appreciate the role Your Excellency, the Government and good people of Akwa Ibom State, the NFF and Nigerians from all walks of life have played to get us to this position in this campaign.

“We know how much this match means and we will go out there and do the job,’’ he said.

...