Independence Anniversary: Church Preaches Unity

WARRI- As part of activities to commemorate Nigeria’s 57th Independence anniversary, the Believers Love World Ministeries (a.k.a Christ Embassy) has called on Nigerians to promote the unity of the country.
Evangelist Eddy Owase, Regional Pastor of the Church who made this call in Warri during the 2017 Reach Out Nigeria Press Conference held inWarri, Delta State appealed to Nigerians to use the occasion of the celebration of the 57th anniversary of the country to preach oneness to each other.
He also called on Nigerians to re-channel their minds toward positive thinking and focus on possibility thinking.
According to Evangelist Owase , Reach out Nigeria is a project orchestrated by the Holy Spirit through Reverend Chris Oyakhilome of the Beleivers Love World Incorporated to build and to rekindle the patriotic spirit in Nigerians.
The annual event, he said is in commemoration of the country’s Independence Anniversary held on the 1st October every year.
“This project started as a movement ten years ago and we attribute the success to Reverend Chris Oyakhilome and the spirit of God.
“We have recorded so many successes today. I want to let Nigerians know that this year’s celebration should not be looked as a day ocountry,”he said rather it should be a day for us to reminisce on how far we have gone as a country
He said that apart from the print copy of the Rhapsody of Reality devotional magazine, they had also introduced “The Rhapsody Digital Revolution last year, adding that it was all about radical digital evangelism.
“Our utmost desire, is to reach and penetrate the Nigerian Internet community with the gospel as contained in the Rhapsody of Realities Daily Devotional by spreading to every man’s world, spreading to every mans device; through this year’s distribution; a wider spread of the influence of God’s word and power into all parts of the nation, beyond geographical boundaries and physical limitations, as everyone receives and embraces the message,” he said.
According to the clergyman, free distribution of the the daily devotional guide was their own way of spreading the good news across Nigeria and all over the world, adding that, the distribution of the daily Bible devotional guide was targeted at giving the people the word of God as only the word of God can completely transform the people.
He said, “Christ Embassy, apart from distributing Rhapsody of Reality to millions of Nigerian, it has also embarked on several community development projects like provision of medical equipment to Hospitals, supply of furniture to schools, supply of books and uniforms to school and other projects.
Evangelist Owase, said the church is doing its part in preaching unity to Nigerians in particular and the world in general through the distribution of millions of copies of the Rhapsody of Reality magazine free of charge, noting that for the past ten years since the project started the church has distributed hundreds of millions of copies to people.
He added that,“the October-September edition of Rhapsody of Reality magazine tagged ’60 days of Miracle and Blessings’ is going to be shared across Nigeria and the world free of charge. The magazine will help us to propagate the word of God which has the power to positively change human lives.