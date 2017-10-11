Leicester City’s Musa Launches Service Station In Kano

After helping the Super Eagles secure a place in Russia next year, the forward has added a service station to his magnified business empire

Ahmed Musa has unveiled his latest move off the pitch with the launch of his own service station in Kano.

The 24-year-old who was an unused substitute in Nigeria’s 1-0 win over Zambia on Saturday, shared pictures of his new business named, Myca-7 station, in the northern part of Nigeria.

The former CSKA Moscow man had earlier opened a fitness and recreational centre in the same city this year.

Musa is yet to feature for Craig Shakespeare’s men in the English top-flight this campaign and will hope to feature when the Foxes welcome West Bromwich Albion to the King Power Stadium on Monday.

