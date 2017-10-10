NYSC Distributes 800 Treated Mosquito Nets, Offers Free Drugs, Treatment To Residents In Edo

BENIN CITY- No fewer than 800 insecticide-treated mosquito nets is set to be distributed in Akoko Edo Local Government Area of Edo by the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) in order to contain malaria in the area.
The Edo Coordinator, NYSC, Mallam Abdullahi Yusuf stated this at the 4th quarter Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers and U-Report held in Uneme, Akoko Edo Local Government Area of Edo on Tuesday.
Yusuf said that the scheme would also offer free medical treatment with free drugs to be given to ensure healthy leaving of the people of the community.
He said that the treated nets are life-saving ones as they will reduce mosquito bites and diseases in the area thereby reducing malaria infection
“This is part of the policy of the present administration of NYSC to provide health services to nooks and cranny of the country.
“This programme was initiated to provide medical treatment and counseling for age-related ailments like diabetes, hypertension, high blood pressure, dental treatment, eye problems, and general consultation.
“We will be distributing over 800 treated mosquito nets and also be offering free drugs to patients,’’ Yusuf said.
The Edo NYSC coordinator said that the scheme embarked on the programme when it observed that many people in the locality could not afford quality healthcare.
“The motive was to help the indigent people in the community who could not afford the cost of quality healthcare,” he said.
The Head of Akoko Edo Local Government Administration, Mr. Joseph Esiegbe called for deployment of more corp members to the local government, particularly doctors and health personnel.
“We are appealing to NYSC to deploy more corp members to the local government as most of our hospitals in the communities are lacking health personnel,” he said.
Earlier, the village head of Uneme, Alhaji Yakubu Ofeosi, praised NYSC for the kind gesture and urged the residents to fully participate in the programme to ensure its success.
“I call on the people of the community to take advantage of the exercise and go for regular medical check-ups, if they must live long, “ he said.