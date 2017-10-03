Peace Corps Embarks On Community Services

Kokona (Nasarawa State)- Nigerian Peace Corps (NPC) has embarked on community services by digging water channels along Akwanga/Keffi federal highway in Nasarawa State to make the road more convenient for motorists.

Mr Bala Joshua, the state Commandant of the corps, made this known on Monday in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) shortly after the exercise.

Joshua said officers and men of the command cleared the water channel at Sabon Gida in Kokona Local Government Area of the state.

He explained that the community service was meant to prevent accidents due to the bad portion of the road and for easy flow of water.

“The community services are part of our commitment of giving the society our support which is also incorporated in our bill that has just been passed by the National Assembly so as to make the environment clean and also to save lives.

“Looking at the rate of accidents that the pot holes are causing, we felt that there is the need to clear accumulated sand as well as to dig water channel in this area for easy access by motorists,” he said.

Joshua also disclosed that he deployed his men and officers to assist in maintaining law and order during the Sept. 30 sanitation in Akwanga Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the measure is to complement the efforts of other security agencies in maintaining peace, law and order during the sanitation.

He appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the bill seeking to establish the organisation in order to promote peaceful co-existence and reduce unemployment in the country.

He said that the bill would also help the corps to collaborate with other security agencies across the country in the area of conflict resolution strategy.

“We believe, hope and have faith so much in President Buhari as a father that understands the plight of Nigerian youths. He is a man that listen to cry of Nigeria youths, we appeal to him to assent to the Nigerian Peace Corps Bill considering its enormous benefits to the country,” he said.

He charged personnel of the command to maintain high standard of discipline and adhere strictly to their professional ethics in the interest of peace and national development.

The commandant also called on Nigerians to be law abiding, respect constituted authorities and to live in peace irrespective of their affiliation, adding that no meaningful development can be achieved in any society without peace.

He joined other Nigerians in celebrating the country’s 57th anniversary and Nasarawa State 21 years of its creation, expressing optimism in the future of the nation.

...