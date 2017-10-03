President Buhari Commends Gov. Obaseki, Others

Abuja- President Muhammadu Buhari has commended Edo state Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki for his sync with the Federal Government, to diversify Nigeria’s economy away from oil to the agricultural sector.
President Buhari gave the commendation in his broadcast yesterday, to mark Nigeria’s 57th Independence anniversary in Abuja.
The President, in his broadcast also commended the Governors of Ondo, Delta, Imo, Cross River, Benue, Ogun, Kaduna and Plateau States for their support for the Presidential diversification initiative.
“I wish to commend the efforts of the Governors of Kebbi, Lagos, Ebonyi and Jigawa States for their support to the rice and fertilizer revolutions.
“Equally commendable are contributions of the Governors of Ondo, Edo, Delta, Imo, Cross River, Benue, Ogun, Kaduna and Plateau States for their support for the Presidential initiative for palm oil, rubber, cashew, cassava, potatoes and others crops”. President Buhari said
Governor Obaseki, in April this year, inaugurated 1000 hectares of cleared field in Sobe farm Settlement of Owan West Local Government Area in the state for maize production, which he noted was part of his administration’s Accelerated Agriculture initiative to create jobs in the state.
Also, Vice President, Professor Yemi Osibanjo, in the company of Ministers of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbeh and Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah, in August this year inaugurated 60, 000 metric tonnes of fertilizer a year plant, at Auchi, Edo State.
The plant, revived under a public, private partnership arrangement, between the Edo State Government and WACOT Limited, is a project which is part of the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative, designed to interrupt the importation of blended NPK fertilizer.