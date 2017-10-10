Reps: Bill Seeking To Establish The Vigilante Group Passed Third Reading

A Bill seeking to establish the Vigilante Group of Nigeria , (VGN) has passed third reading in the House of Representatives.
The bill scaled third reading after the House considered the report of its Committee on Interior on a public hearing for the establishment, organisation, duties and discipline powers of the Vigilante Group.
The bill proposes that the group shall exist for the assistance of active collaboration with the Police and other law enforcement agencies to curb crimes., protect and preserve public property including crowd control and maintenance of peace at public function.
The VGN is also proposed to be under the command of the National Chairman and contingents of the service stationed in a state shall, subject to the authority of the National Chairman, be under the command if the chairman of the state.
At the Committee of the whole, the recommendations were unanimously adopted and the bill read for the third time.
Addressing National Assembly Correspondents shortly after the passage of the bill, the group’s Chief of Staff, retired Navy Captain Bakori Umar lauded the National Assembly for believing in its ability to provide support in the fight against crime in the society.
He said the group had sought and got the support of traditional rulers and other eminent citizens in its desire to be recognised as a federal government body.
Umar described crime as local, hence the role of his group to nip crimes in the bud even before they are perfected.
He said he is confident President Muhammadu Buhari will assent to the bill in the shortest possible time in view of the formidable role the Vigilante Group plays in taming crimes.
Umar said the group was instrumental to the success of the 2015 general elections, having foiled many crimes through intelligence gathering.