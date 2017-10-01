Strengthening Security, Policing in Edo

Since the All Progressives Congress, APC took over the reins of power in Edo State, it has invested heavily to tackle insecurity in the State which was hitherto a hot bed of armed robbery, human trafficking, assassination and murder under the PDP government. Going by statistics, crime has drastically been reduced in Edo State under the leadership of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and Mr. Godwin Obaseki. both of APC
But the incident that occurred last week which saw to the killing of three Police men and eventual kidnap of the Chief Executive Officer Ogba Zoological Garden and Natures Park Mr. Andy Ehanire, left every peace-loving people of Edo Sate and indeed Nigerians and the Tourism world bewildered.
As a responsible government under the watch of the State Governor Mr. Godwin Obaseki it decided to take long lasting step to forestall the occurrence of such ugly incident in future as he will be meeting with President Muhammad Buhari to restructure the Edo State Police Command to strengthen the security situation in the state.
The Governor’s plan in this direction was unfolded while fielding questions from newsmen over the ugly incident in the state last week assuring that “restructuring of the state police command will help support the effort of his administration to curb crime and improve security in the state.”
Regrettably, across the country, no month passes without cases of kidnapping being recorded. This is indeed, disturbing and exposes the nation’s security operatives weaknesses in the deployment of technology to stem the ugly trade. It is important to caution those with aberrant upbringing that they should allow peaceable citizens of this country to go about their normal duties and business without hindrance and molestation.
Although Mr. Andy Ehanire has been having some running battles with some powerful persons who have been bent on taking over some parts of the zoo for their personal and selfish gains but one wonders why goons would want to silence a harmless environmentalist just committed to nature conservation. Mr. Andy Ehanire has been one of the leading lights in the tourism sector of Edo State.
In fact, his kidnap is a barbaric behaviour which should be condemned by all good citizens of Edo State and Nigerians in general. Instead of looking for something meaningful to do, criminals in our midst have decided to make it their duty to be kidnapping resourceful law abiding citizens with impunity. It is my charge to all law enforcement agencies in the state to ensure that Justice is timely delivered to Mr. Andy Ehanire and families of the slain police officers. Wherever these criminals are, they should be fished out and made to face the wrath of the law. It is when these deviants of our society are dealt with adequately that this country can move forward.
As we approach the end of the year, Nigerians must be on their watch, more so, when the economic situation of the country is biting so hard.
Again, Nigeria is on the match again for another rounds of general elections as the Independent National Electoral Commission rolled out time table for the 2019 elections. Politicians are currently embroiled in despicable maneuvers to grab power and they can go any length to get a political position. In desperation, anyone considered an obstacle on their way to grab power is mowed down like chicken.
It is, therefore important to emphasise that he major negative factors that have prevented development and stability in our Political dispensation is politics of bitterness. That was what destroyed the PDP in Nigeria that it cannot stand till date. Often times, we see politicians killing one other, betraying one another because of political positions or appointments and I wonder: Does politics teach us to destroy one another? Is politics meant to eradicate integrity and love for one another?
Politicians need to understand and appreciate the ethics of politics and true meaning of politics. The fact that you lost your presidential, Governorship or Senatorial position should not make you to develop hatred and bitterness towards your opponents. A true politician should constantly allow ethics in politics to guide his words and actions. It must not be a do or die affair.
The essence of Politics is to promote one another, enhance development in our society, promote peace and unity and advance the common good of society. We fail in our political ambitions and positions because of wrong motives in politics.
I submit that we should constantly emulate God, our creator who makes the rain to fall on the just and on the unjust. We should always learn from his faithfulness, love, mercy, and kindness towards his creatures. Politicians who succeed in any Position should wish others well, overlook the mistakes and short-comings of others, see beyond the now and allow ethics in politics to guide their words and actions.
The kidnap of Mr. Andrew Ehanire and mowing down three policemen in one fell swoop is criminal behaviour at its highest. This should be thoroughly condemned by all well-meaning Nigerians. We are highly appalled by the behaviour of the criminals. At this stage, we call on the police to leave no stone unturned in the investigation of this matter. All those involved in it should be arrested and brought to face the wrath of the law. All those who have decided to criminalise our society should be dealt with in like manner. Evil doers should not be allowed to go scot-free.
It is important, therefore, that President Muhammadu Buhari should consider the request of the Edo State Governor to restructure and re-configure the Edo State Police Command and provide adequate support to tighten security of life and property in the state as Edo State is the heartbeat of the nation and is host to the transport jugular of North, Eat, West to South-South of the country.
Mr. Dan Owegie is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Edo State.