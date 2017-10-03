U.S Extols Nigeria’s Strength, In Arts, Culture, Tourism Others

BENIN CITY- The United States government has extolled the strength and purpose of Nigerians to perform excellently in all sphere of life, especially in the area of Arts and Culture.
The United States ambassador to Nigeria, Amb W. Stuart Symington, praised the country’s men and women, during his visit to the Ebohon Cultural Center recently in Benin city.
The United States ambassador to Nigeria who was accompanied by U.S Consular General in Lagos, Mr F. John Bray, and other members of his team, expressed delight to be at the cultural center.
According to the United States Envoy, “It is a wonder to see the roots of history and culture that is surrounding us here. This times reminds us of how Arts and music and dance and even the roots of the tree and it shades can connect us all to each other.
“The thing that I love the most about you is the strength and the purpose of a people to do better everywhere for all everyday as you do here today”.
On his part, Commissioner for Arts, Culture, Tourism and Diaspora, Hon Osaze Osemwingie-Ero, while welcoming them the guests, reiterated government resolve to construct roads leading to tourist locations across the state.
Hon Osemwingie-Ero who noted that, it is Governor Obaseki’s vision to invest more in Arts, culture and tourism, disclosed the state’s government intention to build an interactive website and brochures to carry everyone along.