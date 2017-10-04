Zambia Intensify Training For Nigeria Clash

Zambia had their first training session on Monday afternoon, in preparation for Saturday’s World Cup qualifier against Nigeria in Uyo.

The south African delegation arrived Accra on Sunday night before heading to the Best Western Premier Hotel. And on Monday, they trained for the first time at the Marcel Desailly Sports Complex.

Wedson Nyirenda’s men are three points behind the Super Eagles – and a win at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium will brighten their chances of qualifying for their first Fifa World Cup ever.

Orlando Pirates’ Justin Shonga and Ajax Cape Town’s Roderick Kabwe have teamed up with the rest of the squad with more foreign-based professionals expected before the close of the day.

According to Chipolopolo’s itinerary, they will head for Uyo on Thursday.

FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers Kennedy Mweene (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco), Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos)

Defenders: Simon Silwimba, Fackson Kapumbu (both Zesco United), Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes), Stoppilla Sunzu (Arsenal Tula, Russia), Ziyo Tembo (Zanaco), Isaac Shamujompa (Power Dynamos)

Midfielders: Chisamba Lungu (Alanyaspor, Turkey), Edward Chilufya (Djurgården, Sweden), Donashano Malama (Nkana), Kondwani Mtonga, Misheck Chaila (both Zesco United), Augustine Mulenga (Zanaco), Enock Mwepu (FC Liefering), Emmanuel Banda (K.V Oostende, Belgium), Roderick Kabwe (Cape Town, Ajax), Ernest Mbewe (Zanaco)

Strikers: Justin Shonga (Orlando Pirates), Fashion Sakala (Spartak Moscow, Russia), Brian Mwila (Platinum Stars, South Africa), Patson Daka (Red Bull Salzburg, Austria)

...