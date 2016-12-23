Renewal of Nigeria starts with Edo – Besty Obaseki

BENIN CITY – Wife of Edo State Governor and First Lady of the state, Mrs. Besty Obaseki has asserted that renewal of Nigeria is going to begin with Edo State. She made the remark during the end-of-year get together and Christmas organized for women in the state.

Addressing women at the event in Benin City Friday, which is her first public meeting with the Edo women since her husband Godwin Obasaeki got elected as Governor, Mrs. Obaseki said, “The renewal of Nigeria will begin here in Edo state.”

She said, “God has chosen to visit Edo State. God has chosen to do great things in Edo State,” adding that the economic recession in Nigeria would be over soon. Hence she advised women to always positively about Edo State.

Speaking repeatedly about the great regard and good intention her husband has for Edo women, she disclosed that their business in Osadebe Avenue is to work for Edo people as God’s children, pointing out the sterling qualities Edo women whom she enjoined to rise up for positions and not fight against themselves. She also assured them of economic empowerment programme.

While commending the immediate past Governor of the state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for building infrastructure in the state describing him as “the Moses sent by God,” she also thanked the women for their support that led to the victory of her husband at the governorship polls and wished them merry christmas and a prosperous 2017.

The Edo State Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Mrs. Aisosa Amadasun had earlier welcomed and wished them well for the season.

There were goodwill messages from the Deputy Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mrs. Elizabeth Ativie, Pastor Laurie Idahosa and the Lady Mechanic, Sandra Aguebor.

The ceremony attracted female dignitaries and women groups, including the wife of the National Chairman of the APC, Mrs. Victoria Oyegun, wife Edo State Deputy Governor, Mrs. Maryann Shaibu, wife of the Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly , Mrs. Betty Okonoboh, Edo State Head of Service, Mrs. Gladys Idahor.