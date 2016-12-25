There is hope for Nigeria – Cleric

Abuja – The Senior Pastor, Dunamis International Gospel Centre (DIGC), Abuja, Dr Paul Enenche, says there is hope for Nigeria and its people in the face of the current economic challenges, if they turn to God.

Enenche stated this while speaking on the significance of Christmas during the Service on Sunday.

He said that many nations that had attained greatness today had also passed through difficult times that were worse than what Nigerian is currently facing but overcame through faith in God.

The cleric said that South Korea was able to get to where it is today because the people turned to God and took their destinies in their hands.

According to him, South Korea became the most evangelized nation of the world and the people embraced Christ and later had one of the largest churches in the world.

“Today, it is one of the 20th most industrialised nations as well as one of the largest exporting nations of the world.

“It is because Christ stepped in that they were able to make a difference in that nation,’’ he said.

Enenche however, called on the church and the country at large to stop hoping on politicians, political parties and the government for revival, urging them to turn to God.

According to him, politicians and political parties can lie, they can fail and can die but God can never lie, fail or die.

Speaking on the significance of Christmas, the cleric disclosed that the birth of Jesus Christ signified the arrival solution to problems of humanity, arrival of hope and expectation as well as celebration.

Reading from the book of Genesis chapter three verses 22 to 24, he said the birth of Jesus also signified restoration of man’s lost glory through sin and arrival of direction.

Enenche urged the church to embrace love for one another, adding that the greatness of Nigeria could only be achieved through love, peace and unity.

According to him, it is that love is embedded in the life of Jesus Christ that made the celebration of Christmas so significant even among non-Christians.

“If go to countries like Dubai, Qatar and other Arab nations, the kinds of Christmas decorations you see are more than those you could see in a country like Israel.

Some of the worshipers, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that Christmas was a time to share love and joy among the people in the society.

Mr Jona Atache, said that Christmas was the celebrated event in the world, adding that the period afforded people the opportunity to reconcile, re-establish relationships and discover new ones.

Atache added that in spite of the economic recession in the country, people still made effort to celebrate the birth of Christ because they believed he is the savior of the world.

He called on all Nigerians irrespective of their religion, ethnicity and political affiliations to work in unity for the progress and unity of Nigeria.

“All these religious, ethnic or tribal crisis will not help us as a nation, we must understand that the unity of Nigeria is paramount and we cannot get out of this recession without unity of purpose,’’ he said.