Apostle Suleman says DSS invitation in order

Abuja – The President, Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Mr Johnson Suleman, has said that his invitation by the Department of State Services (DSS) is in order.

Suleman said this while briefing newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

“I presume the right thing was done. They have been in touch with me to come and that is why I am in Abuja, so that I can see them,” he said.

He said that his recent statement was based on information from a reliable source that herdsmen were coming to attack him.

He said that he stood by his statement on self defence.

“I was talking in my personal capacity on information from a reliable source that certain people in the capacity of Herdsmen were coming to attack me and I told the people around me that if it happens they should defend themselves.

Suleman had told his supporters at a religious crusade in Ekiti recently to defend themselves if they were attacked by herdsmen.

However, as at the time of filing this report, Suleiman had yet to report to the DSS office.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was heavy presence of policemen and the DSS personnel with Amoured Personnel Carrier ( APC) around the services’ headquarters.

The cleric had earlier been invited for interrogation by the DSS at its headquarters in Abuja, based on his recent alleged inciting comments that Christians should defend themselves against attacks by Fulani herdsmen.

However, Gov. Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti was alleged to have stopped the DSS operatives from arresting the cleric on Jan.25, thus provoking controversy on the issue.