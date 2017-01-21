Edo Gov. Set To Criminalize Activities Of CDA

BENIN CITY: Following the pronouncement of the Oba of Benin Ewuare 11 banning the activities of Community Development Association (CDA) in Edo State, Governor Obaseki set to criminalize their activities in the state.
The disclosure was made on Friday when the Godwin Obaseki led administration received the Oba of Benin who was in government house on a courtesy visit.
Governor Obaseki said the issue of CDA is an issue to be taken seriously and order must be restored in the land administration system in the state, if the government must meet and surpass the vision of creating 200,000 jobs for the people of the state.
“The issue of CDAs is an issue that we must face if not it will be difficult for us to create 200,000 jobs. If our vision of creating 200,000 jobs will be possible then we must restore order in the land administration system in Edo State”.
He said his administration has finalized a draft bill which will be sent to Edo State House of Assembly next week which will criminalize the activities or any act of CDAs.
“We have finalized a draft bill which we will be sending to the House of Assembly next week which will criminalize any act by any CDA, the statue today does not criminalize their activities. As you know in most cases arms are used to forcefully take over people’s properties and the bill which we will send will create criminal sanction for people who undertake such activities.”
He assured the Benin Monarch Oba Ewuare 11 that his administration is determine to restore the state to its pride of place in this country and the state will become the economic hub which she is naturally destined to be in this nation.