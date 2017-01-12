El-Rufai lauds Nigerian army, request for more army formations

Abuja – Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has lauded the timely intervention of the Nigerian Army in bringing the insecurity in Southern Kaduna under control.

The governor made the remark on Wednesday when he visited the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai at the Army Headquarters, Abuja.

According to a statement signed by the army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, the governor said that if not for the timely intervention of the army, the problem of the insecurity in Southern part of Kaduna State could have been worst.

He eulogized the army for decimating Boko Haram terrorists and routing them out of their stronghold at Sambisa forest, describing it as unprecedented.

El-Rufai also applauded the efforts of 1 Division of the Nigerian Army , Kaduna in tackling cattle rustlings, kidnappings and other forms of criminalities in the state.

He appealed to the army authority to establish more formations in Southern Kaduna, Birnin Gwari and Anchau.

Responding, Buratai thanked El-Rufaí for the visit, stressing that the Nigerian army would continue to discharge its duties according to the Constitutional provision.

He disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the NA 2016 Order of Battle to establish army units in some parts of the state.