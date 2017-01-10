FA Cup: Big guns avoid each other as Man Utd, Chelsea face lower league sides

Abuja – Holders Manchester United will host 2013 winners Wigan Athletic in the fourth round of the FA Cup, after the draw was made on Monday.

Premier League champions Leicester City will travel to Derby County in an East Midlands derby, while Chelsea meet Brentford in a west London derby.

League One Millwall’s reward for beating Bournemouth is to host another Premier League side, Watford.

The winners of the replay between Liverpool and League Two Plymouth will be at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers of the Championship. Arsenal will also meet the winners of the rematch between Southampton and Norwich.

Sutton United, the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, will face Cambridge United or Leeds United —- if they win their replay against AFC Wimbledon.

The fourth round represents the last-32 stage of the competition, and all ties are scheduled to be played from Jan. 27 to Jan. 30.

Draw in full:

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wycombe Wanderers

Derby County vs Leicester City

Oxford United vs Newcastle United or Birmingham City

AFC Wimbledon or Sutton United vs Cambridge United or Leeds United

Plymouth Argyle or Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Southampton or Norwich City vs Arsenal

Lincoln or Ipswich vs Brighton

Chelsea vs Brentford

Manchester United vs Wigan Athletic

Millwall vs Watford

Rochdale vs Huddersfield Town

Burnley or Sunderland vs Fleetwood Town or Bristol City

Blackburn Rovers vs Barnsley or Blackpool

Fulham vs Hull City

Middlesbrough vs Accrington Stanley

Crystal Palace or Bolton vs Manchester City