FA Cup: Big guns avoid each other as Man Utd, Chelsea face lower league sides

Abuja – Holders Manchester United will host 2013 winners Wigan Athletic in the fourth round of the FA Cup, after the draw was made on Monday.
Premier League champions Leicester City will travel to Derby County in an East Midlands derby, while Chelsea meet Brentford in a west London derby.
League One Millwall’s reward for beating Bournemouth is to host another Premier League side, Watford.
The winners of the replay between Liverpool and League Two Plymouth will be at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers of the Championship. Arsenal will also meet the winners of the rematch between Southampton and Norwich.
Sutton United, the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, will face Cambridge United or Leeds United —- if they win their replay against AFC Wimbledon.
The fourth round represents the last-32 stage of the competition, and all ties are scheduled to be played from Jan. 27 to Jan. 30.
Draw in full:
Tottenham Hotspur vs Wycombe Wanderers
Derby County vs Leicester City
Oxford United vs Newcastle United or Birmingham City
AFC Wimbledon or Sutton United vs Cambridge United or Leeds United
Plymouth Argyle or Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Southampton or Norwich City vs Arsenal
Lincoln or Ipswich vs Brighton
Chelsea vs Brentford
Manchester United vs Wigan Athletic
Millwall vs Watford
Rochdale vs Huddersfield Town
Burnley or Sunderland vs Fleetwood Town or Bristol City
Blackburn Rovers vs Barnsley or Blackpool
Fulham vs Hull City
Middlesbrough vs Accrington Stanley
Crystal Palace or Bolton vs Manchester City