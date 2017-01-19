Gov Obaseki inaugurates committee to develop Gelegele Seaport

Benin – Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has said that plans were ongoing to develop Gelegele Seaport into a Container Terminal.

Obaseki disclosed this at the inauguration of a technical committee to oversee the development of the seaport at Government House in Benin on Thursday.

He said the state government was discussing with the Federal Ministry of Transport on the possibilities of making the seaport a container terminal.

According to him, making it a container terminal will boost revenue generation, create more jobs thereby boosting economic activities in the state.

He also said the location would also house an agro-industrial park that would increase exportation of agricultural produces from the state.

The governor said that the inauguration of the committee was one of the major steps taken by his administration to boost economic activities in the state and the country at large.

Obaseki said that the importance of developing the Gelegele sea port could not be overemphasized.

According to him, apart from the historical importance, gelegele seaport will play significant role for the future economic development of Edo

“It will lead to promotion of trade and commerce and employment and lead to significant infrastructure development within the host community and environ,” he said.

He urged the committee to come up with a blueprint on how to actualise the state’s vision to create a viable seaport.

The terms of reference of the technical committee, advising the government on the feasibility of developing the seaport as an import and export zone.

To liaise on behalf of the state with relevant Federal Government agencies and other maritime related agencies, private sector participants and other shareholder, respectively.

The Chairman of the committee, Greg Ero, thanked the governor for the confident placed on the nembers to drive the process of developing the seaport.

Ero assured the governor that the committee would not fail in the discharge of its dutiies.

“We are happy that you put this project of developing gelegele in the front burner of your economic policy of your administration.

‎

“Gelegele has been laying waste for centuries now; we thank you for your foresight to join hands with the Oba of Benin to develop it,” he said.