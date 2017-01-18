Man kills kinsman over cow leg in Delta

Asaba – The police in Asaba, Delta State on Wednesday arrested Aladi Abiodun for allegedly killing his kinsman, Mr. Akinola Saheed over cow leg.
The deceased, Mr. Akinola Saheed who hails from Kwara state with the suspect met his untimely death when both of them fought over who bought the cow meat leg for their usual daily retail sales at the popular Abraka market in Asaba..
The 34 year old father of two resides at at Ogbe-Osowe in Asaba, Oshimili South Local Government Area of the State.
An eyewitness had it that trouble started when the two brothers were dragging who buys the cow leg from one of their customers at the slaughter house, as a result of scarcity of cow meat at the abattoir.
It was gathered that the deceased and his kinsman were having cordial relationship for a very long time before the ugly incident took place.
The sympathisers who besieged the meat stand of late Akinola at Ogbe- Osowe were seen crying over the death of their customer.
One of the deceased customers, Mr. Lanco, a Yoruba man described the late Akinola as a good man who respects his customers.
According to him, “I am still confused for the death of our brother. I don’t know what come over them, two of them are brothers, they came from the same place, Kwara state. He usually cut meat for me even when i don’t have money”
“They are selling meat together. Some time the other man will bring meat to Akinola’s table to sell. And also go to the market together but for this early morning i don’t know why they fought at the Abraka market to the extent of stabbing his brother to death”
The Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka who confirmed the incident said that the incident was true, it actually happened.
PPRO said that “one Akinola Sahid, 34 was stabbed to death at the slaughter house by one Aladi Abiodu both were from Kwara state”
The police Image maker noted that the corps has been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) mortuary while the suspect has been arrested and handed over to homicide department for investigation.