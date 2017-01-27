Oba of Benin warns traditional leaders against sharp practices

Benin – The Oba of Bini, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku-Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, on Friday advised traditional rulers engaging secretly in sharp practices within Bini-speaking communities of Edo to stop forthwith or risk sanctions.

Oba Ewuare II had within the year stopped the roles and powers of the Community Development Associations due to alleged unlawful and fraudulent practices.

He, however, restated that Odionweres and Enigies were recognised by the Bini traditional law on land transactions and other related matters.

The monarch’s warning followed allegations that some enigies and odionweres were setting up various leadership structures to replace the community Development Associations.

Omo N’Oba viewed such practices as deceptive and fraudulent.

On the proposed Ugbo-oba (Oba’s farm), the Bini royal father sued for strong synergies among traditional rulers to ensure immediate take off in this year’s farming season.

He said the farm would boost social, economic and infrastructural development of communities in the state, adding that many unemployed youths will be engaged.

Omo N’Oba also promised to restore the sanctity and dignity in the Bini traditional institution.

He also commended the Edo traditional rulers and leaders for their support during Omo N’Oba’s coronation.

The Nigerian Observer reports that the Oba of Benin had been visiting Bini-speaking communities after his successful coronation as the Oba.