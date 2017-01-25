Obaseki commends retiring CJ for stabilizing judiciary

BENIN CITY – Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has commended the state out-going Chief Judge, Justice Cromwell Idahosa, for stabilizing the state Judiciary.
Obaseki gave this commendation when he hosted the out-going CJ to a dinner at the state government Banquet hall on Tuesday night.
Obaseki, while extolling the leadership qualities of the CJ, thanked God for protecting him during his tenure in office.
“Tonight is to thank you for all you have done in the state judiciary.
“To thank you for recommending Justice Esohe Ikponwen, the Chief Judge designate”, the governor said.
He said it was gratifying to know that Justice Idahosa has had a meritorious service haven built a strong judiciary with the support of former Gov. Adams Oshiomhole and the transited Oba Erediauwa.
In his remarks, Idahosa commended the governor for hosting him to the dinner and his support to the state judiciary.
He urged the people of the state to cooperate with the governor in the execution of his developmental programmes.
Dignitaries present at the dinner included the Deputy Governor of the state, Philip Shaibu, the Speaker of the Edo House of Assembly, Hon Justin Okonoboh the CJ designate of the state, Justice Esohe Ikponwen and members of the judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria.