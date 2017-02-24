Community/Oil Coy face-off: Edo CP sues for understanding

The Commissioner of Police in Edo State Mr Haliru Gwandu has advised SEPLAT Oil Company and its host community- Orogho in Orhionmwon local government area of the state to coexist peacefully in the interest of security and development.
The police boss gave the advice when he received some members of the community and management staff of the oil company in his office at the state police command headquarters, Benin City, last Thursday.
The Spokesman, Edo Police Command DSP Moses Nkombe while commenting on the CP’s meeting with both parties disclosed that the Monitoring Unit of the command had been directed to further investigate issues between the indigenous Oil Coy and its host company.
Though DSP Nkombe did not give further details of the meeting he however expressed hope of amicable resolution of the misunderstanding at the end of investigation.
It was learnt that COMPOL Gwandu had assured that a comprehensive report on police investigation would be sent to the state government for further action.
Speaking shortly after the meeting, the youth Chairman of Orogho Community Comrade Charles Eghaghe thanked the commissioner of police for his astute intervention, sagacity and wisdom.
He disclosed that some the contentious issues between the SEPLAT and Orogho community is the alleged allocation of Agosa in the community to neighboring Delta State, and the noncompliance of the Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMOU) signed with Orogho Community.
Earlier, the people of Orogho Community lauded the Edo State Government, Oba Palace, relevant bodies and security agencies for the present attention they are giving to their plight.
They commended officials of Edo State Ministry of Lands and Survey for taking time to carry out inspection and determination of Oil Well at Orogho Community, recently.