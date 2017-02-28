Edo set for rice production

UBIAJA: Following the aggressive plan for Agriculture in Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki said his administration have identified rice as one of the products the state have comparative advantages in, as list of investors are waiting to come for enquiries to key into the investment plans of the state government.
He made this known while on a tour around communities located along the River Niger belt in the State to ascertain the land available for Rice production.
Obaseki, speaking to newsmen at Esan South East Local Government Area said that his administration was partnering investors to boost Rice production in the producing areas of the Niger belt in the state.
He said that his administration has received a list of enquiry from foreign investors on Rice production hence the need to explore the land mass located along the river belt in Esan South East Local Government Area of the state.
“We have an aggressive plan for agriculture and rice has been identified as one of the major crops we have comparative advantage in the state. We have received enquiry from international investors who want land for rice production in the state.We have identified all the areas that are close to the River Niger such as Illushi, Anegbete as areas where good quality rice can be grown.
“So we came here to see for ourselves what is available so that we can send the technical people to do the survey and make all the plans ready for investors”, he explained.
The governor said that he was optimistic that transactions plans would be finalized before the planting season.
Also, the Head of Local Government Administration, Esan South East Barr. Ehomor Maculey said the people of the LGA are ready to accept investors and are prepared to cooperate and support them to open the area for development.”We are here today to inspect available lands and areas for the purpose of Agricultural investment”.
The governor was accompanied by investors from Asia during the tour around land mass located along the River Niger belt in Esan South East LGA. The governor visited Illushi, a fishing and rice producing community along the River Niger belt in Esan South East LGA.