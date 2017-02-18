FG’s planned liberalisation of modular refineries will boost development in Niger Delta-Boroh

Yenagoa – Retired Brig.-Gen. Paul Boroh, the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta, says the Federal Government planned liberalisation of modular refineries will boost development in the oil rich Niger Delta region.

Boroh, who is also the Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, assured the people of the region that the proposed modular refineries in oil producing communities would usher in a new era in the Niger Delta region.

Gen. Boroh in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Yenagoa, reiterated the commitment of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to develop the Niger Delta region.

He maintained that the intention to make oil producing communities the hub for refining and related activities would put them in a better position to drive the local economy.

Boroh appealed to the youths to be calm, focused and more articulate in their quest for better living conditions and take advantage of the good gestures of the present administration.

The amnesty coordinator explained that the Federal Government is seeking better ways for Niger Delta people to participate in the development process of the region through meaningful engagements.

According to the amnesty boss, the Federal Government’s new partnership arrangement will bring about an unprecedented infrastructural development in the region.

Boroh commended the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for taking the pains to identify with the people through his tour of the region.

According to Boroh, the planned oil-communities-intervention-meeting by the Federal Government to chart short, medium and long term development blueprint was a strategy to enhance the socio-economic activities in the region.

He expressed the hope that with the proposed coming on stream of modular refineries, the ex-agitators and other youths in the region will be meaningfully engaged in decent jobs.

Meanwhile, the leadership of Phase II ex-agitators in the Niger Delta region in a reaction to the development, applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for demonstrating his sincere wish for the people of the region,

The ex-agitators said that the option of allowing modular refineries to be located in oil bearing communities, speaks volume of the sincere intentions of the present administration towards the Niger Delta youths

Chairman of the Phase II ex-agitators,Mr Salvation Rifus, told NAN that the tour of the oil communities by the acting president had shown that the Federal Government was committed to development .

He noted that the decision to allow the communities to legally operate modular refineries was the best thing that has happened to the people, describing it as a welcome development