Finally, Osun Rice Is Here

In a bid to strengthen rice production in Nigeria, thousands of farmers who partnered with the state of Osun have started harvesting their rice, tagged “Ofada Osun Rice’

Showcasing the harvested rice yesterday, the farmers thanked Gov Rauf Aregbesola for his support through the farming season.

During his meeting with the farmers at the Onilapa Rice Farm, Ogbaagba, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola reiterated government effort to ensure adequate food production for self sustenance as a state, saying Nigerians must feed themselves.