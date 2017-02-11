Obaseki Seeks deployment of Corp Members To Ministry Of Works

BENIN CITY: Edo State Governor Mr. Godwin Obaseki has requested the deployment of members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) with engineering background to the state ministry of works as his administration is ready to engage them to undertake public works.
Obaseki made this request when he received a delegation of serving Corp members and management of NYSC in the state, led by the new State Coordinator, Yusuf Abdulahi Baba at the government House, Benin City.
He said that the corps member would engaged and serve as direct labour to the state in the area of road infrastructural development and impacting of skills to youths in the state.
‘’We will like to have more formal engagement with you as the state is emphasizing on engagement of direct labour for our infrastructure, for roads. We will collaborate with you to ensure that all your engineer corps members; civil, electrical and mechanical are posted to us so that we can place them in the state ministry of works to assist as direct labour and in the training of other youths who are interested in public works’’.
He said the state would also partner the corps in the area of environmental sanitation as his administration plans to make the state the cleanest in the country with corps members as key partners in propagating the environmental initiative
The governor promised to clear the outstanding arrears owed Corps members serving in various agencies of the government in the state and assist them in augmenting what the federal government gives for feeding during orientation programmes.
Obaseki pledged the readiness of his administration to complete the Permanent Orientation camp in Okada to effectively bring out the best in corps members who are posted to the state for their one year mandatory national service.
Earlier in his address, the state coordinator of NYSC, Alhaji Abdullahi Yusuf Baba thanked the governor for his support and assistance the scheme have enjoyed in the state and the renewed commitment from the present administration to better the lot of corps member serving in the state.
Abdullahi said that the corps members through their Community Development programmes had impacted immensely in the lives of people in the state especially in the area of health care, legal services, education and infrastructural development where they have under took projects like sinking of bole holes, building of public toilet, classrooms and the likes.
He also requested the assistance of the governor in completing the permanent site, payment of arrears owed serving corps members as well provision of utility vehicle to aide them in monitoring the activities of corps members in the state.