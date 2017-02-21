Police in FCT deny barring Makarfi-led PDP faction from using ICC

Abuja – The FCT Police Command has denied a report by an online media that it barred the Ahmed Makarfi-led faction of the PDP from using the Abuja International Conference Centre for its meeting.

A statement by the command’s spokesman, ASP Anjuguri Manzah, on Tuesday said that the report was misleading, malicious and capable of misinforming members of the public.

“The story is absolutely a shadowy imagination of the writer and should be disregarded,” he said.

He explained that credible Intelligence at the disposal of the command indicated that the two factions meeting at the centre could lead to breach of public peace.

“The command did not close down the International Conference Centre nor barred the Makarfi faction of PDP from using the ICC for meeting as alleged in the report.

“The command intervened to prevent breakdown of law and order by advising the Management of the ICC not to allow any of the group to use the place for any meeting.”

He said that the command provided visible security for the Makarfi group when they relocated to the Ekiti Government lodge in Asokoro, Abuja even when it was not informed.

“FCT Police command wishes to assure the media of its support and cooperation to ensure law and order, crime free society and credible reportage,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Makarfi-led faction of the PDP had scheduled to hold its meeting at the centre on Monday.