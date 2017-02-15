Tourism: Gov. Obaseki explores potentials of Amarho water-side

(Igueben) Benin – Gov.Godwin Obaseki of Edo has visited the Amahor waterside to ascertain the tourism potential of two rivers which formed a confluence at Amahor town in Igueben Local Government Area of the state.

During the tour around the water-side, which is located inside a forest reserve, the governor visited a rest house used by colonial masters when they visited the water-side and rain forest.

He said that the area, when developed, would boost economic activities and draw tourist attraction to view the natural wonder of the rivers that do not mix.

According to Obaseki, government is trying to identify economic opportunities and also the land marks we have for economic activities such as that for tourism and agricultural production.

‘’We understand that we have a lot of land marks and space here.

‘’Most importantly, we came here to appreciate nature and begin to direct interest to places like this so that people can come here for relaxation and to appreciate nature’’, he said.