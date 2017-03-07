Conflict Resolution: Osibanjo lauds Oba Ewuare II initiatives

BENIN CITY – The Acting President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, lauded the initiatives of the Benin Monarch, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku’Akpolokpolo, His Royal Majesty Oba Ewuare II in resolving communal crisis in the kingdom, Acting President Osinbajo also assured of the Federal Government’s readiness to develop the Gelegele Sea port to an Export processing zone in order to boost the economy of the country.
He made the position known in his remarks at the palace of the Oba, during his official visit to the state.
The Acting President and his entourage were led to the palace by the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu and were personally received by Oba Ewuare II and his palace Chiefs.
The acting President said that he and his entourage were in the palace to pay royal visit to the Oba and to formally inform him of the reasons for his official visit to the state.
He said it was in line with the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that respite came the way of oil producing communities in the Niger Delta region through public interaction with the stakeholders as to the way forward for the development of the areas.
He expressed appreciation over the ways and manners the Oba of Benin had worked out modalities to ensure peaceful atmosphere for good governance, not only in the state, but the country in general, assuring of the federal government’s resolve to develop the Niger Delta region to boost revenue and investment drive of the region.
He thanked the Oba of Benin for his fatherly role aimed at ensuring peace, unity and progress, adding that they remained the hallmarks of good governance in the state.
He assured of the Federal Government’s disposition towards ameliorating the suffering of the people, especially those in the oil producing communities in the region.
Prof. Osinbajo also told the Oba that President Buhari is committed to permanently ending conflicts arising from the forceful invasion of some Edo Communities by the Ijaws from Bayelsa and Delta States, as well as issues surrounding the oil wells ceded to neighbouring Delta State, and the trespass on lands that belong to Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State by Deltans.
In his welcome remarks, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II thanked the acting President for the visit, saying that it was his first official post coronation reception for the acting President.
Oba Ewuare II who listed the challenges faced by the people of the state to include fast tracking the process of developing the Gelegele Sea port to Export processing zone, invasion of some communities by Ijaws, and ceding of about 38 oil wells to Delta State.
He added that the such diversion had caused reduction in changed the revenue base of the Edo State Government as well as encroachment of lands belonging to the people of Orhionmwon Local Government Area.
He, however, appealed for timely intervention of the Federal Government to address the predicaments, noting that the people of the Kingdom are receptive and hospitable to the development of the country.