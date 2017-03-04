CP sues for ‘Whistle blowing’ in crime bursting

BENIN CITY-The Commissioner of Police, Edo State Mr Haliru Gwandu has charged members of the public to take the whistle blowing opportunity to furnish the police command with information that would assist in crime detention, prevention and burning.
The COMPOL made the call while delivering an address at the meeting of the Edo State ‘Eminent Peoples Forum’ held at the Police Officers Mess, GRA, Benin City, yesterday.
Mr Gwandu who stated that the Nigeria Police Force has moved from analogue to digital policing, assured any whistle blower of police confidentiality and protection.
He maintained that the continuous rise in population of the citizens and sophistication of crime and criminality as well as inadequate manpower in the police have made community policing and partnership a imperative.
“It has become imperative that in discharging our duties, the police must of a necessity partner and collaborate with the society to ensure the common good for all.
“To this end, the Rapid Complaint Response Unit with the following numbers 08057000001 and 08057000003 have been provided to the public for what is now known as “Whistle blowing” in case of infractions and misbehaviour of any member of the police force throughout the Country”. The CP stated.
He further called for more actionable information that would assist the police in curbing cultism, menace of herdsmen, kidnapping, armed robbery and other crimes in the state.
Mr Gwandu however expressed hope that the members of the forum would not be found wanting in anyway.
Some members of the forum commended the commissioner of police for ensuring safety of lives and property in Edo state
Representatives of the Department of State Service (DSS), Army, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Civil Defense and Security Corp, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State Council among others.
Other dignitaries are traditional leaders and market women leaders across the state.