Edo declares Friday public holiday in honour of Late Ogbemudia

Edo State Government has declared Friday, 17th of March as public holiday in honour of the late Dr. Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia, one of the patriarchs of the defunct Midwest and the first and two-time governor of the then Bendel state who died in the early hours of Thursday, 9th of March 2017.

The holiday is to enable Edo people mourn and pay their last homage to the great leader and father of Edo and Delta state respectively.

A statement from the Office of the Chief Press Secretary, Mr. John Mayaki said students are expected to queue up in their Uniforms at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium by 9am while Civil Servants are expected to be seated for the Inter-denominational Church Service at the same venue by 10am on Friday, February 17th, 2017.

According to the statement, “Government hereby urges all Edo people to pay their last respect during the burial ceremonies”.