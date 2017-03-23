Edo to enjoy 24 hours electricity in six months

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured the people of the state that a section of the state would begin to enjoy 24 hours electricity supply based on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by Edo State Government and an Independent Power Project (IPP) to generate 5 megawatts of electricity.

Governor Obaseki gave this assurance while flagging off the National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP), a collaborative effort between the government and the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) to train 500 youths in the state on Information Communication Technology (ITF), Fashion Design, Pastry, Welding and fabrication.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Barr. Osarodion Ogie said the IPP Company has started construction, adding that in six months, some of the trainees would have become entrepreneurs and they would utilise the 24 hours electricity running to boost their businesses and contribute their quota to the development of the state.

He said, “In six months, Edo State government intends to provide 24 hours electricity to some sections of the state and this will be made possible through the MoU signed with an IPP Company who have already started construction. Some of you will become employers of labour. You will begin to run shifts for 24 hours, having people working for you day and night”.

Meanwhile, he reiterated that the Obaseki-led administration’s dream for the state included having entrepreneurs and skilled people, who would be able to set up their own businesses and become employers of labour thereby contributing to the development of the state