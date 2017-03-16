Ex-local council boss shot dead in Edo

BENIN CITY-The immediate past local government Chairman of Etsako East in Edo State Hon. Suleiman Afegbua has been shot dead by gunmen.
Two of his relatives were said to have been abducted during the operation along Benin-Auchi Road around Obagie village, Edo State.
It was gathered that the gunmen waylaid the Etsako local council ex-boss who was traveling in his private vehicle.
The Commissioner of Police in the state Mr Hilaru Gwandu said the hoodlums engaged in random shooting when bullet hit the victim.
CP Gwandu explained that operatives of the command in collaboration with vigilante and hunters groups in the area are combing the bush to fish out the perpetrators.
He described the incident as unfortunate and assured travellers and residents of Edo State of safety of their lives and property.
He however stated that he was yet to get the details of the incident.
CP Gwandu called on residents to furnish the command with actionable information assuring that any of such intelligence would be treated with confidentiality.