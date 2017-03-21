Fight Back: Senate probes Saraki, Melaye

ABUJA – The strength of some powerful forces in the executive arm begun to show in ernest when they subjected the Senate of the Federal Republic to turn their anti-corruption searchlight on their President, Sen. Bukola Saraki and his man, Sen. Dino Melaye.
While the Senate President is being investigated for an allegedly N298 million worth imported armoured Range Rover car currently seized by the Nigeria Customs Service, Sen. Melaye (Kogi West) is being probed for alleged university certificate forgery.
The inquiries were based on a Point of Order, raised by a bitter and former Majority Leader of the Senate, Sen. Ali Ndume, who drew attention of the Senate to the vehicle and certificate scandals as said to have been reported by an on-line medium.
Sahara Reporters, in a report allegedly published on March 18, 2017, had asserted that the seized Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) belongs to Sen. Saraki, hence, the Senate move against the Controller General of the NCS, Col. Hammed Ali (retd.).
The online news portal further reported that the car was intercepted and impounded on January 11, 2017, by the Service for allegedly having fake documents.
In another report, the medium alleged that Melaye did not graduate from Ahmad Bello University (ABU) Zaria, Kaduna State, but was parading a fake certificate.
Sen. Ndume, whose removal as Majority Leader was said to have been championed by Melaye, told the Senate at the plenary that previous certificate scandals involving members of the National Assembly were probed by the lawmakers, as such, this Melaye’s case must not be ignored.
“One has to do with the distinguished Senator Bukola Saraki, the Senate President, and it was reported in a paper; I have it here; with your permission, I will want to, after making presentation, lay it down.
It says that, ‘Senate on Vengeance After Nigeria Customs seized Senator Saraki’s bullet-proof Range Rover Over Fake Documents.’
My colleagues that have been following events, particularly online, have seen, heard or read the rain of abuses on this Senate and the misconception of the fact that we invited the Customs CG, based on a very unpopular policy that affects the people we represent.
Now, we are faced with this and the (Senate) President has been fingered in this National Assembly.
“During the 4th Assembly, Salisu Buhari was accused of certificate forgery; he was investigated and determined.
After that, in the 5th Assembly, Bello Masari was accused of certificate forgery (secondary school); it was investigated and was cleared.
In the 6th Assembly, Dimeji Bankole was accused of not having NYSC certificate; it was investigated and he had to show his NYSC certificate.
Now, that brings me to the second matter. In the National Assembly, here in the Senate of the 4th Assembly, Enwerem was accused and it was also investigated; Wabara was accused of collecting bribe and it was investigated and determined.
So, a lot of precedence have been set. Now, the second matter of privilege affects my colleague, Sheikh Dino Melaye, and it is in the Punch of today (yesterday, Tuesday 21/03/17) on Page 10; I have the newspaper: in Punch, it says, ‘Dino Melaye in first-degree certificate scandal”.
Ndume also quoted an online medium with a report titled, ‘Dino Melaye Allegedly Did Not Graduate From University’.
“Therefore, accordingly, I will appeal we refer the matter to Ethics and Privileges to investigate so that our colleagues would be cleared and this Senate will stand as it is supposed to”, Sen. Ndume submitted.
However, Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over the plenary, referred the cases to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, and report back in four weeks.
Meanwhile, Sen. Saraki, has denied any link with the seized car, while Sen. Melaye is looking forward to meet the Senate panel and disprove the allegations against him
Special Adviser to Senate President on Media and Publicity, Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu, in a statement, stated that the allegation “lacks basis as it was outright falsehood.”
Olaniyonu said from the facts and documents about the seized vehicle, it was obvious that the Senate President had nothing to do with the importation of any vehicle.
“A supplier was engaged by the Senate to supply a vehicle. While transferring the vehicle between Lagos and Abuja, it was impounded by the Customs.
We believe that it is an issue between the supplier and the Customs because the Senate has not taken delivery. So, why is somebody trying to drag in the name of Saraki into the issue.
The documents on the vehicle are there for the general public to view and make their conclusions.
Now that the matter has been referred to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, all the facts will be out.”
Melaye, who is a member of the committee, in his reaction after the plenary, told journalists that he was ready to be probed.
He added that he would suspend his membership of the panel pending the determination of the case.
“I am here to respond to the issues raised by the Boko Haram suspect (and) Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Sen. Ali Ndume.
I want to say, to me, it is a welcome development; Democracy is about investigation and no senator is above investigation.
To me, it is a welcome development and it will finally clear the air on all the malicious and vindictive allegations.
To say that I did not graduate from ABU is to say that I am not a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
ABU is a very prestigious university in this country and it is not possible for one to be running a master’s programme in the university when one did not graduate from a university.
I have successfully completed one and I am doing the second one. I want to announce that this is the eighth degree that I am pursuing.
I am also a graduate of University of Abuja, where I did Masters in Policy Analysis. I am a graduate of London School of Economics and Political Science. I am also a graduate of Harvard University. The course I am pursuing now will make it my eighth degree”, Melaye continued.
When asked what would happen to his membership of the panel asked to probe him, Melaye replied, “Definitely, in the interest of justice, I will excuse myself from the consideration of this matter except when invited for questioning.”
“I have my admission letters, results, certificate of discharge from ABU. Not only that, I was the Student Union Government President of ABU. On three occasions, I was the most popular student on campus”, he added.