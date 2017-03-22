Five Days National All Night: How God Will Heal The Land – Evang Silver Iyamu

The five days National All night is a programme designed by God through the spiritual leader and General Overseer of Canaan Land Deliverance Ministry International, Benin City, Evangelist Silver Wealth Iyamu to spread the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ to the world.
Evangelist Silver Iyamu, the spiritual colossus, one of the frontline Ministers of God in Nigeria, an ambassador of Jehovah-God has been endowed with the gift of the Holy Spirit to carryout and fulfill the great commission in this present generation or age.
This year’s edition of the important programme which begins April 17, 2017 to ends April 21, 2017 titled ‘I’m A King’ will once again witness the awesomeness of God.
Evangelist Iyamu spoke with Nicholas Eboigbe concerning the five days power-packed programme as well as other burning issues.
Why did you come up with the theme I’m A King for the five days All-night?
First and foremost, it’s a yearly programme. The five days National All night. As the name implies ‘National’ so, we are expecting people from all over the country. I got this theme from inspiration by God. Many people do not know who they are in Christ. So that’s the reason. I got the inspiration that ‘I’m a King’. To be a king means you are born to rule and reign. You are to reign in your environment, business and marriage. It means no mountain can pull you down.
You have what it takes to surmount any mountain that comes your way. In essence, it means I am born to rule and reign. I am not just anybody. I am a man with identity.
Sir, what is the essence of the five days National All night programme?
Any time the Lord wants to do something, He mandates His prophet to call a solemn assembly where people will come together to pray.
It means the Lord wants to do something new in Nigeria. As you know too many issues in this country. From the political, the economy, the leaders, the masses, almost everything is wrong. And humanly speaking our leaders have tried, people have tried. I think we need divine intervention. So, the call for this programme is a call for prayers because where humanity fails, divinity takes over.
What will people benefit from this programme?
There is so much to benefit. The programme is not only prayers. It is divided into two sections. We have the night and afternoon sessions. People are going to attend the programme day and night. In the afternoon there will be seminars, workshops in which we will be teaching people regarding their profession or their career. There will also have an empowerment programme in the afternoon to assist the peasants, artisans and to support people in business while in the night session there will be a prayer in which we all be to call on the God of Elijah to answer us by any means if he chooses to answer us by fire.
People will benefit in terms of spiritual, physical and moral growth. There will be deliverance from the oppression of witches and wizards. And the barren will become fruitful, the sick will be healed. Those who are down- cast will be lifted in their spirit. Above all, they would get to know God better. It’s a revival programme.
In what way will this programme be different from the previous ones?
Our God is a progressive God. Our God is a God of success. God is not static or stagnant. Our God is a moving God. The bible says the glory of the latter house shall be greater than the former. This is 2017. We are expecting the best to happen. As a matter of fact, God has already mandates the angels to come and witness the programme. So, every human being, if you are reading this newspaper; If you are already in Benin, find your way to Sapele road and then come to de Limit road, if you walk for four or five poles, you will get to Canaan Land Deliverance Ministry Int’l where things are happening.
Sir, A little digression. What is your opinion about the new ruling APC government in Edo State led by His Excellency Godwin Obaseki?
I think any government in power is from God. If APC has come to power, it means APC is from God. And if APC is from God, you are expecting them to do the will of God and the will of those who voted for them. So, in my own personal opinion, I think everybody should support the government of the day. Because if you support the government, the government will deliver her very best to you but if you rebel against the government, it will not augur well. You will get the full benefit of the government if you support it. So, I think the government is good, it has come to stay but not for ever. In four years, we will be through with this government and we will wait for another successive government. So, government comes and go. I think all the Edolites or Edo indegenes should support Nogheghase Godwin Obaseki.
Do you really think that His Excellency Godwin Obaseki has what it takes to step into the shoes of his precedessor, Adams Oshiomhole?
In my personal view, I am not seeing him following his foot steps. I think he would be better. The former Governor would not produce a lesser candidate. I think he would build on the legacy of his predecessor. And at the end of the day, he would do just like Elisha did, a double portion. So, I think Godwin Obaseki will do much more better. I think he is the right person. As we all know, he is an intellectual, he is an elite, he is highly educated. He is a complete gentleman. So, it is too early to call the result, time will tell.
There have been problems with the economy of Nigeria. Do you think President Muhammadu Buhari can help us salvage the Nigerian economy?
I think our President has a good plan. The plan is a long term one. The policies of the present federal government is good. It is only going to get better in future. But the average Nigerian man is never patient. Even the plan Buhari has will not even be actualized in his days in office from what I see. It is a long plan or vision, a foresight to make Nigeria better.
So, his policies and plans would make the country better in five to ten years time. But at the moment, an average man needs to survive because of that there is so much outcry. An average man is crying for a loaf of bread while the President is thinking of something better for the future. So, it is now left for us either to wait for the future or to take a loaf of bread for today.
Do you think the President’s condition of health will not slow down or delay him from actualising his plans?
A man of his age is expected to have health issues. That is number one. If I have an aged mother who is 70 years plus, she should be on medication weekly. I think the health issue is actually associated with his age which is normal. I think as a smart President, he should delegate authority to people who have the capability. For example, he could give the bulk of the job for the Vice President to do. If the Vice President has done something; it is still the President that has done it because he gave him the platform to do it. I think in my own opinion it is good to celebrate the vice president for doing something on behalf of the President because the platform are still the President’s platform. The policies are still that of the President, the policies is still on the APC’s platform. Whether the President is doing it or the President is delegating authority, what is important is that the job is done.
Sir, may be you want to add your voice to the demise of former two-time Governor, late brigadier-General (Dr) Samuel Ogbemudia?
Late Dr Samuel Ogbemudia, I grew up to hear and see his achievements. Too many people have spoken so well about him. And the legacy he has left speaks volumes. For example, the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium is named after him, the University of Benin was built in his time, major roads in Benin metropolis that I refer to as iron braced roads were constructed in his time. It is not only the Edolites that are celebrating this late great icon, the Deltans are also celebrating him. So, I think his life style, achievements is worthy of emulation. The generations after him should learn from his legacy, they should follow his path, they should walk on his footprints in order that we will continue to have a better Benin, Edo State and Nigeria at large.
As you have said lots of people are celebrating him but some people believe that nobody can step into his shoes. What is your take?
It is not that there are no people to step into his shoes. I think in the days of Ogbemudia, there was availability of cash flow. In his days, the population of Nigerians was not as much as what it is today, speaking from statistics. And so if you have so much money to play with, you could do so much as well. Looking at the present day in this period of democracy where the statistics of the people have grown numerically.
Over 70 percent increase in human population. And the availability of cash is not so much to really go round to do so many projects, I think the human population has an adverse effect in managing the economy of this country. So, I think if some persons have so much money in their disposal, they would also do like or do more than the Late Samuel Ogbemudia. For example, Governor, Comrade Oshiomhole. He once in a while complained of shortage of funds to execute projects. The money from the Federal Government was not sufficient for him to execute more projects. If we have economic boom, more states will do more. For instance, the former Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Godswill Akpabio did so well. He built a world class stadium because the cash was there. If you have availability of cash, more leaders would do well.