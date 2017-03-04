Government cannot survive by bailouts, Obaseki

BENIN CITY – Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State says the protest and accusations from pensioners was ill-conceived and sponsored, as no government can survive by bailouts but by sustained economic development.

The Governor who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. John Mayaki, said, “we cannot be reactive to situations as it concerns the running of Government, workers welfare, payment of salaries and emoluments – actions and reactions have to be well-planned and sustainable.

“Pensioners must understand that the system needs to be properly organized at all levels –from federal to state and local government – so as not to continue to depend and survive from bailouts. This is our major concern, which is why the State Government is reorganizing and overhauling the entire pension system to achieve better and qualitative service delivery.

“Edo state government cannot commence screening of her pensioners because there is an on-going screening of pensioners with federal share at Imaguero and New Era Secondary Schools which is expected to end on the 9th of March.

“Are they accusing Mr. Governor of lodging the Paris Club refund in his personal account or government account? Is the Governor entitled to collect interest from monies lodged in government account? Is the money meant exclusively for pensioners or for Edo State of which workers and pensioners are a sub-set? Anyways, let me put it on record that the money is not in any fixed deposit account whatsoever”.

“I want to urge them to remain calm and join hands with the State Government in her bid to clean the Augean stable just as their welfare is most paramount to this administration. I can assure you that as soon as the Federal Government concludes her screening, Edo State Government will commence her screening before the end of the month”.