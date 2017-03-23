Intelligence report: AIG invites leadership of revenue/transport unions

BENIN CITY-Following recent intelligence report that some persons are plotting to cause mayhem in Edo State the, Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Zone 5, Mr Abubakar Adamu Muhammed has called on members of revenue and transport unions in Edo to collaborate with the police to ensure security in the state.
The AIG gave the charge during an interactive session with the leadership of the transport and revenue unions at the zone 5 headquarters, GRA, Benin City, yesterday.
He stated that the meeting was convened to fashion out possible ways of sustaining and improving security in Edo State.
“We have intelligence reports that some group of people because of policy pronouncements are planning to engage in act that will lead to break down of law and order in the state.
“We invited you here as youths to partner with you and we want to know what the grievances are, sit down and rub minds.
“We also want you to go back and educate your members, work together to avoid break down of law and order in the state”. AIG stated.
Speaking at the interactive session Comrade Tony Kabaka of Akugbe Ventures and Comrade Shaba of Edo State Professional Drivers on Wheels expressed readiness to partner with the police and to remain law abiding.
They also expressed concern over what they termed “laying off of followers by those in authority”.
They appealed to the AIG to prevail on Edo State Government to streamline revenue collection to accommodate Edo youths.
They maintained that the state government ban on collection of revenue has thrown many of their workers out of job as this could lead to insecurity in the state.
The AIG enjoined the various unions to avail him comprehensive list of their members just as he assured them that he would meet with the state governor to discuss possible engagement of their members.
Also present at the meeting are the commissioner of police, Edo State Mr Haliru Gwandu, DCP Usman Sule Gomna in charge of operations and W/DCP Edna Ugbebor, in charge of finance and administration at the zonal headquarters.
Among the unions that attended were the National Union of Transport Workers (NURTW), Edo State Council, Edo State Road Transport Employee Association of Nigeria, Edo State Drivers Rebirth, and Edo State Solid Minerals.