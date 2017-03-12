NANS to submit anti-corruption report to Buhari

Abuja – The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Sunday in Abuja, said its report on anti-corruption was ready for submission to President Muhammadu Buhari.

NANS President, Mr Chinonso Obasi disclosed this when speaking with newsmen at the side-lines of a thanksgiving service to mark the return of Buhari at Faith Miracle Centre International(FMCI).

NANS had on March 8 declared a three-day prayer for the quick recovery and early return of Buhari to Nigeria.

He said that God had answered the prayers of over 40 million Nigerian students as the president, who had been on extended medical vacation, returned within the period of the prayer.

Obasi said that students were grateful to God for granting their prayers.

“The urgent appeal I am making to Mr President, which is why we prayed for him to recover and come back, is to urgently order the anti-graft agencies to beam their searchlight on our tertiary institutions.

“We have done a lot of work underground; any time within the week, we will be submitting our report on anti-corruption war we have been fighting.

“We believe so much that he will swing into action.

“We are pleading with Mr President to set up a special anti-corruption court; there is no gainsaying, we are fighting corruption and people found guilty keep on appealing,’’ he said.

Obasi said that Nigerian students were the most marginalised group in Nigeria and appealed to the president to subsidise education.

According to the NANS president, when a Nigerian child is trained, the nation is trained.

He said it was wrong to leave the responsibility of training a Nigerian child to the parents because untrained children were tools for militancy and insurgency.

Earlier in a special prayer for Buhari, Pastor Faith Vedelago thanked God for restoring the president’s health and bringing him back to Nigeria.

She commended NANS for making out time to fast and pray for the president.

“I will advise the president to also be prayerful; I believe that God will give him the wisdom to lead the nation well.

“God said we should pray for our leaders and that is what we are doing; I believe that God will give him the grace to lead.

“God has never forsaken Nigeria and I know he will not forsake us this time around,’’ she said.

She said that if the citizens played their roles with commitment, things would be easy for the leaders.