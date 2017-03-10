President Buhari returns

Abuja – President Muhammadu Buhari has returned home on Friday from the UK after a medical vacation.

The president’s jet landed at the VIP Wing of 401 Training School of Nigeria Air Force , Kaduna, at 7.40 a.m.

He was received by the Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Mr Barnabas Bantex.

The president was later flown by a presidential helicopter to Abuja.

He was received at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, service chiefs and ministers.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s Senior Special Adviser, Media and Publicity confirmed on Thursday that the president would return after his 49-day vacation, which has raised controversies.

The president left the country on Jan. 19 when he asked for 10 days medical leave from the Senate.

He said that in his absence that Osinbajo would act as the president of the country.

The president later wrote the Senate for an extension of the leave to enable him to undergo more medical tests based on the advice of his doctors.

He did not, however, state the time he would return.