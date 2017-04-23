Army generals escape buried explosives along Pulka- Banki junction in Borno

Maiduguri – Two senior army officers escaped any harm as their convoy encountered and cleared four Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) buried by suspected elements of Boko Haram terrorists along their way from Bama to Gwoza on Saturday.

Brig.- Gen. Sani Usman, the Director Army Public Relations stated this in a statement in Maiduguri.

The Chief of Administration, Nigerian Army headquarters, Maj.-Gen. Muhammad Alkali and the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen. Victor Ezugwu were returning from an operational visit to troops involved in clearing of insurgents when they encountered the devices.

“They encountered the four clustered IEDs buried at a crossing point along Banki Junction and Pulka road, about six kilometres to Firgi in Borno State.

“The Explosive Ordinance Device team, however, were able to quickly detect the deadly IEDs and safely extracted and detonated the device.

“The two senior officers were on operational visit to troops of 26 Task Force Brigade deployed for Operation Lafiya Dole currently engaged in Operation Deep Punch.

“The team among other places visited 112 Task Force Battalion Pulka”.