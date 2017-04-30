Cultural belief linking theft by kids with eggs consumption,worrisome – poultry farmer

Asaba – Mr Lucky Ikukaiwe, large scale poultry farmer in Asaba, on Sunday called for intensified enlightenment for parents to appreciate the health benefits of their children eating at least one egg daily.

Ikukaiwe told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Asaba that the call had become imperative considering the belief by many people that eating of eggs by small children could “stir the urge for them to steal”.

According to him, such belief does not only deny children the right to enjoy the good things in eggs, but also affects the business of poultry farmers through reduced patronage.

He said daily consumption of eggs helps in the proper development of humans, particularly kids, as it provides a cheaper means of meeting the required protein intake for their growth.

He urged poultry farmers to be proactive in overcoming challenges by putting their poultry products into other uses, if they were to remain in business.

Ikukaiwe therefore called on the farmers to take opportunity of the World Eggs Day, marked every last Thursday of October, to sensitise people on the need to eat at least one egg daily.

“Today, we produce eggs and birds in a country of more than 170 million people, yet we cannot sell; obviously, there is a glut in the market, causing farmers to sell below cost price.

“This situation is not acceptable and we must educate people to do away with cultural and societal belief that a child becomes a thief by eating eggs.

“There is nothing wrong with eating eggs; even for an adult, eating two eggs daily is highly profitable; eggs are veritable source of protein and affordable.

“We must also find other means, such as converting eggs into powdered form, which is in high demand by beverage industries, if we must remain relevant,” he said.