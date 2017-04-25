Fire Destroy Properties Worth Millions In Benin

Benin City – Properties worth millions of Naira have been destroyed in an inferno, after a cooking gas shop exploded along Edo United street, off Agbor road, Benin city, due to leakage from one of the gas cylinder.
Residents of the area, were observed by our reporter, to be running in opposite directions, as the cylinders in the gas shop were exploding one after the other.
According to an eyewitness, the fire which started at about few minutes passed 6pm, engulfed the entire building, housing a provision shop and the cooking gas shop, as well as two tricycles that was packed nearby.
Speaking with the Nigerian Observer on the incident, an eyewitness who is a sister to one of the shop owner, said the fire was as a result of leakage from one of the cylinder in the shop.
The eyewitness who pleaded anonymity, added that the owner of the cooking gas shop was not around when the fire started, maintaining that nothing could be savage from the inferno.
Sympathizers at the scene were observed using water and other liquid substance to put out the fire, from further spreading to other shops around the area, as they wait for the state fire service.
Meanwhile, all attempt to reach the Edo State Fire Service, proved unsuccessful, as at the time of filing this report.