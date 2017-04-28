Gelegele: Obaseki warns communities against discord

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki has warned the feuding indigent communities of the Gelegele area of Ovia North East Local Government Area against crisis, which could mar the progress of the project going on at the site of the multi-billion naira Export Processing Zone.

It would be recalled that the Oba of Benin and Governor Obaseki had both indicated interest in developing the area and setting it up for large-scale economic activities, but indigenes of Gelegele and Ughoton communities have since locked horns on issues relating to ownership of the land in the region.

The governor, however, represented by the Secretary to the Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie, issued the warning at a meeting with leaders of Ughoton and Gelegele communities.

Ogie said the state government would not tolerate any attempt to sabotage the project, urging the community leaders to sensitise their subjects on the importance of accommodating the investors and officials of the state government, who were already working in Gelegele as discord could repel investors.

He said: “This meeting is about the development of Gelegele and not a chieftaincy issue. That area has remained underdeveloped over the years and now this government wants to invest in the EPZ project so that we will create jobs and bring development.

“The government will not be held back by mundane matters and will not tolerate any action that will disrupt the project. But I want to say that the Obaseki administration is determined to develop Gelegele and anyone who tries to be a clog to progress will be stopped”.