Now that Babachir gets a presidential kick

During the inauguration ceremony of President Muhammadu Buhari , he told Nigerians that he was for everybody and he was for nobody, many Nigerians didn’t quite appreciate the import of that promise. Many loud mouthed Nigerians were hasty and judgmental of Buhari not grabbing Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal by the jugular over corruption.
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP led the opposition voice to publicly attack the President over the SGF. Loud mouthed Ayo Fayose led the pack from the South West attacking Mr. President in the South West. He called him all sorts of names. Some sections of the media at some point joined in the fray of those who lynched Babachir on the pages of newspapers.
But Buhari is not someone to be stampeded over what he is not convinced about. .Last week, he ordered the suspension of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir Lawal, pending the outcome of the investigations. The Committee is to submit its report to the President within 14 days.
Similarly, the President ordered a full scale investigation into the discovery of large amounts of foreign and local currencies by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in a residential apartment at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos, over which the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) has made a claim. The investigation is also to enquire into the circumstances in which the NIA came into possession of the funds, how and by whose or which authority the funds were made available to the NIA, and to establish whether or not there has been a breach of the law or security procedure in obtaining custody and use of the funds. The President has also directed the suspension of the Director General of the NIA, Ambassador Ayo Oke, pending the outcome of the investigation. A three-man Committee comprising the Hon. Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, and the National Security Adviser, headed by the Vice President, is to conduct both investigations.
Surprisingly, many did not see it coming. Not even the Senators and PDP warlords clamoring for his sack and expecting President Buhari to take the action.
Interestingly facts have continued to tumble in as to how the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, allegedly awarded spurious contract of N220 million for the removal of wild grass and the provision of 115 hectares of simplified village irrigation in Yobe State and how the company allegedly subsequently transferred the money into another firm, Rholavision Engineering Limited, said to be owned by the SGF.
In the same vein, former president, Goodluck Jonathan is expected to appear before the three-man committee headed by vice president, Yemi Osinbajo over his alleged involvement in the N13 billion recovered in Ikoyi apartment. A whistle-blower tip had led operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to Osborne towers in Ikoyi where $43,449,947, £27,800 and N23,218,000 were recovered.
Fayose seems to be biting more than he can chew in the current political dispensation as he remains most unreasonable, garullous and lacks intellectual debt to engage. His comments aren’t any surprise as what much do you expect from a motor park tout in government house?
Instead of the PDP to hail Buhari’s action and even give him an award of excellence for ensuring that his key men involved in alleged corrupt practices are properly investigated and sanctioned, they still run him down in opposition camp. Now that Babachir has been axed, what next for them to talk about?
It is now obvious that the war on corruption cuts across all parties and sections of the country. I am of the view that the opposition should begin to look for what other excuses they may need to misinform the public as the war against graft is progressing steadily.
Former President Jonathan should tell Nigerians what came upon him when he was signing off the nation’s public resources with brazen impudence and lack of decorum. The over $2,1bn that he approved as security votes for Sambo Dasuki to be sharing among PDP stalwarts.
Jonathan should also tell the VP led Committee how N13bn in different currencies were kept in a house in Lagos. Femi Fani-Kayode should now tell Nigerians who truly has the money since the suspended NIA boss has confessed Jonathan in the crime. Without sounding immodest, the PDP should continue to appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari;s efforts and fighting grand corruption in the country. PDP loyalists must key into the campaign to rid the country of corrupt elements and must not constitute themselves a clog in the wheel of progress.
Babachir is not the only corrupt Nigerian. Nigerians want the PDP loyalists to return all the money they looted from the country for sixteen years, They should bring them out from where ever they hid them; whether at the cemetery or overhead tanks in their homes. When the PDP responds, the Buhari government would have resources to fix Nigeria properly.
• Mr. Dan Owegie is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Edo State.